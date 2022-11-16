The monstrous story of Aftab Poonawalla and Shraddha Walker has sent a shiver down the spine of even the bravest and coldest of hearts. Just like the protagonist of the show Dexter, Aftab Poonawalla pierced the body of his girlfriend Shraddha Walker into multiple pieces, stored them in a refrigerator, and disposed them at different places.

The police reported the accused was inspired by the crime show Dexter.

What is Dexter all about!

The eponymous character, played by Michael C Hall, works for the police department in the day and turns into a mean-killing machine at night, targeting people who have escaped the judicial system. Dexter has a ‘kill room’ covered with plastic, to avoid leaving behind any evidence, he commits all the murders, pierces the body into pieces, dump them in biodegradable bags, and throw them into a river. His modus operandi is performed by sharp knives and other carving instruments.

How is Aftab’s case similar to Dexter

Just like Dexter, Aftab too used a sharp knife to mutilate Shraddha’s body before mercilessly chopping it off into 35 pieces. He also cleaned the blood akin to Dexter and perpetrated atrocities on the dead body. The police said that after chopping his 26-year-old girlfriend, Shraddha Walker, into pieces on May 18, the accused bought a brand new refrigerator with large storage capacity the next day and stored the body pieces in it.

Statement of the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police

The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, in a statement, revealed, “One missing complaint was also filed at the Mehrauli police station and during inquiry, the family members of the missing girl were contacted and details were sought. Keeping in view the sensitivity of the case, a police team was formed and a manhunt was initiated to nab Aftab.”

He added, “On interrogation, Aftab disclosed that he and Shraddha were in a live-in relationship since 2019 in Mumbai. They had met each other through some dating app. In mid-May, after an argument over getting married, Aftab strangled Shraddha to death. Then he cut the body into 35 pieces and disposed them of over period of 18 days. Further efforts are on to recover the remaining body parts.”

