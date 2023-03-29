John Wick is a character that’s a man of very few words. The character barely speaks in the film, is a man of very few words. And just like any other hero, lets his fists and furies do the talking. Take the latest chapter for instance, there are dialogues and conversations but all deep, nothing inconsequential. Director Chad Stahelski has given this man a bruised past that continues to haunt his battered present. There are no visuals but we do sense he’s haunted by the wounds inflicted on his body and soul.

The director’s take

Chad said, “Reeves stripped out roughly half the dialogue written for his character in the initial script.”

The necessity of his silence

As stated, he’s bruised both emotionally and physically. There’s no hurt not inflicted upon him. And he’s a man who’d rather let his agile body do the talking.

The gorgeousness of the action

John Wick as a franchise thrives on some spectacular and glorious action set pieces. The hero and the villains burst out with imaginations to maul the other, with smartly using tools and props available around. In Chapter 3, Wick uses a horse to beat the hell out of the henchmen, in Chapter 4, Donnie Yen’s Caine using a freaking pencil and some bell alarms. Of course, you can’t help but marvel at their sheer audacity to entertain and excite.

No more John Wick?

After years of being destroyed in all ways possible, and surviving nearly all forms of attacks and beatings, Wick succumbs to his wounds this time around. This is arguably the most gentle death scenes, with the hero slowly passing away and leaving behind nothing but memories of the endless and relentless action. Will we see no more of John Wick? Any possibility of his survival? Only time will tell.

