For fans, Tobey Maguire is the OG Spider-Man, who embarked on this journey to be a fascinating, flawed Superhero after a life-altering bite from a spider. The sheer vision of the makers and their audacity to entertain a crowd began in 2002 and continued till 2007. Part 3 was received with a rather tepid response, but what stayed back was the very cool black outfit of the hero, suggesting his demonic side. Tobey was supposed to be back with Part 4, but fate had other plans.

Why did Part 4 never happen?

Director Sam Raimi and Tobey were in talks for Part 4 and 5, and in an interview with MTV in October 2008, the director said, “It was “[Sony chief] Amy Pascal’s decision. I don’t think it has been decided yet, and she’s the one that’s really going to make that decision; I’m really curious myself. It would be a real endurance test.”

He added, “Probably only Peter Jackson knows how hard something like that would be”. He also added, “If Tobey and me, and all the producers, like the story for two pictures and Amy wanted to do it, then we would do it.” Reports say the makers were eyeing for a May 2011 for part 4, with the cast and crew nearly locked.

One fine day, on 11 January 2010, Deadline reported, “Sony Pictures decided today to reboot the Spider-Man franchise after franchise director Sam Raimi pulled out of Spider-Man 4 because he felt he couldn’t make its summer release date and keep the film’s creative integrity. This means that Raimi and the cast including star Tobey Maguire are out.”

Sam released a statement that read, “I was very unhappy with Spider-Man 3, and I wanted to make Spider-Man 4 to end on a very high note, the best Spider-Man of them all. But I couldn’t get the script together in time, due to my own failings, and I said to Sony, ‘I don’t want to make a movie that is less than great, so I think we shouldn’t make this picture. Go ahead with your reboot, which you’ve been planning anyway.’ And [former Sony co-chairman] Amy Pascal said, ‘Thank you. Thank you for not wasting the studio’s money, and I appreciate your candour.’ So we left on the best of terms, both of us trying to do the best thing for fans, the good name of Spider-Man and Sony Studios.”

Tom Holland returns

It’s now time for Tom Holland to be back as Spider-Man. Kevin Fiege said, “All I will say is that we have the story. We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.” It’s yet to be decided whether Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield will team up with Tom or not.

The return of Deadpool

The studio is also coming up with Deadpool 3, but with a different touch. “That’s our first R-rated film,” Feige said, confirming it’s no longer a family-film.

