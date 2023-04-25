The sudden disappearance and murder of socialite Shakereh Khaleeli back in the early 90s

sent shockwaves across the nation. The culprit turned out to be her own husband, Murali Manohar Mishra aka Swami Shraddhanand, who was a supposed Godman. Shakereh Khaleeli & Murali Manohar Mishra aka Swami Shraddhanand were married to each other before the former’s murder. The latter has now sent legal notice to Amazon for the documentary Dancing on the Grave that chronicles the barbaric events.

What exactly happened?

Khaleeli was first married to Akbar Mirza Khaleeli, an Indian Foreign Services officer, who served as India’s ambassador to various countries. They got married in 1964 and ended their marriage 21 years later in 1985. She then got married to Murali Manohar Mishra aka Swami Shraddhanand. He was her confidante and advisor. For all of those who have seen the documentary, certain snippets and interviews from the victim’s relatives suggest that the couple quarreled over the fact that Swami was slowly transferring all of her wealth to his name over the power of attorney.

The murder

Swami murdered Khaleeli in April 1991 and buried her in her own house. He kept maintaining the fact that she was traveling and then said she was missing. It was three years later, in 1994, when the police was able to discover her body and then arrest him. It’s said he drugged and then buried her, keeping her body inside a wooden box that was specially made for the crime. Forensic investigation says Khaleeli was still alive and struggling to come out of the box for hours.

The conviction

Swami was given death sentence by the lower and the High Court but the Supreme Court revised the conviction to imprisonment till death. He is currently lodged in Sagar Central Jail in MP.

The legal notice to the makers of Dancing on the Grave

Swami says the documentary severely affects his legal rights. As per a Bar and Bench report, Murali Manohar’s rep said in the legal notice- “The said web series (Dancing on The Grave) is related to my client whose case is pending before the Hon’ble Supreme Court in Writ Petition (Crl.) No. 66 of 2014. Your above web series is a clear violation of the law of the land, (and it) adversely affects the legal rights of my client in a subjudice matter before the Hon’ble Supreme Court. Therefore, I hereby call upon you through this Legal notice to please stop circulation/releasing of your above web-series, immediately after receiving the present legal notice.”

The notice added, “Failing which, I have clear instructions to initiate the Civil/Criminal cases against you before the Court of Law for that you shall be sole responsible for all cost and consequences. You are also liable to pay an amount of ₹55,000/- to my client for fees and expenses of this Legal Notice.”

