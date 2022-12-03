In the Netflix film Qala, music is a character and has a distinct identity of its own. There are times when it acts like an oracle prophesying future events. It also plays the role of a keen observer who has a birds eye view of the events in the film and how they unfold which makes it privy to the innermost feelings of the characters. In Qala’s soundtrack, no lyric or verse is accidental. No detail is unnecessary. With lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Swanand Kirkire, Varun Grover and Kausar Munir and music composed by Amit Trivedi, the songs in Qala are full of foreshadowing and deeper meanings. Here is a look at some of them.

Shauq

Written by: Amit Trivedi, Varun Grover

Picturized in a boat sailing in a dark river surrounded by smoke, Shauq is a ballad full of passion which marks the fruition of love between Urmila and Chandal Lal Sanyal, a singer and an abusive record executive. Sanyal asks Urmila for sexual favours in exchange for launching Jagan and allowing him to record his own EP. It is after this night that things go downhill for Qala, Jagan and Urmi. While Shauq is a harbinger of love and hope, it also marks the beginning of the end of both Jagan’s and subsequently Qala’s music careers. The night which was full of love, passion and even lust – culminates in a disaster. The lyrics are almost prophetic –

Bikhadane ka mujhko shauq hai bada

Sametega mujhko tu bata zara

Haye, bikhadane ka mujhko shauq hai bada

Sametega mujhko tu bata zara

“I have a fondness for breaking apart, come gather me my love”. The irony is that eventually everyone – Jagan, Qala, Urmi have a tragic end and are broken apart quite literally. With the exception of Sanyal who perhaps ends up surviving the travesty, Shauq blindsides the viewer at first but on second viewing, the foreshadowing in the song is visible – everyone in that boat has a tragic end.

Udh Jaayega

Written by: Sagar Desai, Sant Kabir

Sung by Jagan at a gathering of high-profile record executives, Udh Jaayega marks the spiritual death of Jagan who loses his voice shortly after he is done singing the song. Jagan’s physical death – the separation of his soul from the body comes much later when he realizes he has lost his contract to Qala. As Jagan says ‘meri awaaz hi meri pehchaan hai’ Jagan was dead the moment he lost his voice – he was buried much later. Therefore, Udh Jaayega is full of imagery of death and freedom.

Udh Jaayega, Udh Jaayega

Hans Akela Udh Jaayega

Jab Hoegi Umar Poori

Tab Chootegi Hukam Hazoor

Yam ke Doot Bade Mazboot

Yam se Bada Jhamela

“The lonely swan will fly away. The agents of death are too strong for me. How should I break the tangles of death?” Udh Jaayega marks the beginning of Jagan’s downfall but it also has a sense of liberation and freedom. Jagan doesn’t have to worry about recording an EP anymore. He is free from the stress that comes with surviving in a cutthroat industry where one always has to replace people and watch out for their competitors. He is dead but he is finally liberated and free like the lonely swan who has left the jhamela of human existence behind.

Phero Na Najariya

Written by: Amit Trivedi, Kausar Munir

For someone who has spent her entire life feeling invisible and apologizing for the mistakes she never made, Phero Na Najariya is a song of redemption for Qala. The world has never looked her in the eye or recognised her singing talent let alone nurture it. With Phero Na Najariya, Qala is begging the world for acceptance which she never got owing to her gender. The camera also pans to Urmila Manjushree briefly, Qala’s overbearing mother who doesn’t encourage Qala to pursue singing. It seems as if Qala is asking her mother to look at her instead of looking through her.

Taaron ko tore na chedungi abse

Baadal ko tore udhedungi abse

Khulengi na tori kiwadiyaa

Phero na nazar se nazariya

“Just stay, don’t turn your gaze away”. The refrain makes Urmila storm out from the gathering in anger. Urmila perhaps cannot accept that her daughter is challenging her authority and not conforming to the norms set for her gender. “I will dare not cross your threshold” sings Qala emphasizing that she will no longer challenge the authority. All she craves for is validation and her mother’s love. Phero Na Najariya is Qala’s desire to be heard, seen and more importantly, gain acceptance which Qala doesn’t get until the very end.

Ghodey Pe Sawaar

Written by: Amit Trivedi, Amitabh Bhattacharya

A seemingly upbeat number reminiscent of old Bollywood songs, Ghodey Pe Sawaar is a sharp critique of overbearing heroes and male actors who normalised stalking in Hindi songs by violating the consent of the actress, often portraying it as harmless fun. For some reason, the men riding on their high horses cannot take ‘no’ for an answer. No one knows what is the source of the confidence of these Ghodey Pe Sawaar men.

Koi Kaise Unhe Yeh Sanjhaye

Sajniyan Ke Man Main Abhi Inkaar Hai

Jane Balma Ghode Pe Kyo Swaar Hai

Jane Balma Ghode Pe Kyo Swaar Hai

In many ways, Ghodey Pe Sawaar becomes Qala’s song of rebellion against the Sanyal, the abusive record executive who forces Qala to grant him sexual favours. While Qala cannot rebel against Sanyal, she rebels against him through her songs. As the song plays, Varun Grover, who plays the writer Majrooh, walks up to Qala and says, “Aaj uske jaiso ke liye koi saza ni hai. Par daur badlega. Daur ki ye puraani aadat hai”. The line is particularly significant in context of the #MeToo movement where women across professions called out powerful men who exploited them for sexual favours. The daur has certainly changed for the better.

Nirbhau Nirvair

Written by: Amit Trivedi, Anvita Dutt, Sant Kabir

Sufney tu jhoothey chakhda phirda

Shahad vi khatta lagda haaye

Jeen ton pehley mukda kyun ve

Judhan ton zyada tutda Har dhun gaao nirgun Nirbhau

Har Dhun sunn nirgun Nirvair

When Jagan walks into a dimly lit-auditorium and sings Nirbhau Nirvair, it becomes apparent to the viewer that Jagan and Qala will now be at loggerheads with each other. The camera cuts instantly to Qala sitting with her mother in the audience when Jagan sings “When you feast on false dreams, everything turns to ashes”. The line is prophetic yet again – Qala is indeed feasting on false dreams and everything around her will eventually turn to ashes. However, the next couplet brings a feeling of hope – “Why die with every breath and break before you fall apart”. Perhaps, Qala might just survive if she doesn’t give up instantly. She is fighting an uphill battle where right from her gender to the system, even her own mother works against her. Yet, Nirbhau Nirvair seems to instill a feeling of hope in the viewers for Qala’s future as a musician – perhaps all is not lost yet.

Qala is streaming now on Netflix.

Deepansh Duggal is an entertainment, pop-culture and trends writer based in New Delhi. He specializes in op-eds based on the socio-political and gender issues in the world of entertainment and showbiz. He also writes explainers and occasionally reviews shows in the OTT space. He tweets at @Deepansh75.

