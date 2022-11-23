Adivi Sesh’s upcoming film, HIT 2 or HIT: The Second Case, is creating a lot of buzz. The trailer, which was launched today, has similarity to the Shraddha Walker case in Delhi.

At the trailer launch in Hyderabad, Adivi Sesh said that the story of HIT 2 was written a year ago and more real-life similarities could be seen in the film. HIT 2 follows the story of police officer Krishna Dev, who is investigating the brutal murder of a woman named Shraddha.

Director Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT 2 will release in the theatres on December 2. The film is a sequel to HIT: The First Case, which starred Vishwak Sen. At the trailer launch of HIT 2, Adivi Sesh said, “Yeah, I think the film has an eerie similarity to the recent Shraddha case, and the name in the trailer is also Shraddha. About a year ago, Sailesh wrote the script. And there are more real life similarities with the case we’re dealing with in the film HIT2 (sic).”

Actor Adivi Sesh, who was last seen in the B. Unnikrishnan biopic Major, is gearing up for the release of the upcoming Telugu thriller HIT 2. The trailer of the second part in the HIT franchise was released on Wednesday. The film follows Adivi’s character hunting a serial killer who murders and chops up women’s body parts.

