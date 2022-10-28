Samantha Ruth Prabhu unveiled the trailer of her upcoming film Yashoda. This is a medical thriller where the actress plays a surrogate mother and somehow gets embroiled in a racket she has to bust before time runs out. There’s a dialogue in the trailer that says Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sunny Leone, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, all are surrogate parents. It’s a juicy premise woven around a thriller.

What is Surrogacy?

Surrogacy is a legal agreement/process where a woman agrees to bear the child for another couple, mostly when pregnancy is impossible or may lead to health complications. Unlike what is shown in this film or what was shown in Salman Khan’s Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, or even Kriti Sanon’s Mimi, monetary compensation need not be involved.

Couples often travel to countries where it’s legal, if they are residing at places where the law has deemed it illegal.

The Laws

As per the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, only a couple who has been married for 5 years can opt for surrogacy on medical grounds only. The law further states that a woman can opt for surrogacy if she’s a divorcee or single and is in the age bracket of 35 and 45 years. However, single men are not eligible. The Supreme Court of India gave a ruling that any child born out of this process will bear the citizenship of the carrier.

Misuse of Surrogacy

Back in 2018, the Lok Sabha passed the Surrogacy Regulation Bill (2016) to ban commercial surrogacy to prevent the exploitation of surrogate mothers. The couple has no bearing over the surrogate mother’s health complications or loss of the child, or any other issues she may have to go through. There are instances of foreign parents refusing to provide compensation to the surrogate mothers or abandoning the child due to birth defects, as shown in Mimi.

Samantha’s battle against the racket

Samantha now battles this very racket in Yashoda. The trailer is only the tip of the iceberg. The complete narrative can be understood only once we see the film.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.