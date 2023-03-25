Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are known for being the “bestest of friends” for over 30 years now and are counted among the top celeb friendships in Hollywood. Their friendship goes back to the 90s when they met at Jerry’s Deli and immediately bonded.

Aniston, who recently came on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon‘ on Tuesday night to promote her upcoming film with Sandler, spoke a lot about their friendship and bonding.

Stating that they met in their early 20s, Aniston shared how she takes care of a “stubborn and loveable” Sandler, further adding that he “big-brothers” her about her love life. As Fallon went on to ask about the advice that she receives from Sandler, Aniston laughed over the same and said, “Well, if I get anything from him. It’s, ‘What are you doing?’ Usually based on someone I’m dating.”

Is the actor right in doing so? The actress’ dating history suggests so. Here are the men she has dated in her life so far:

Charlie Schlatter

This was one of her earlier and first relationships when they were working together on Ferris Bueller. The editor of GQ back in 2014 confirmed the rendezvous too.

Daniel McDonald

Aniston was around 21 when she began her relationship with McDonald. She even spoke about it in an interview back in 2015. She revealed to The New York Times, “ He was my first love—five years we were together. He would have been the one. But I was 25, and I was stupid. He must have sent me Justin [Theroux] to make up for it all.”

Adam Duritz

The beginning of this relationship is pretty amusing, if Adam’s anecdotes are to be believed. He once said, “I met Jennifer Aniston there ’cause a bunch of my friends lied to me and told me she had a crush on me. She was nice, really funny, really pretty. Those are pretty good requirements for me and also she liked me. [It] didn’t last long.”

Tate Donovan

Aniston reportedly dated Tate for over three years. He told Us Weekly in 2018, “The only bummer was Jennifer and I were breaking up at the time. And so that was tricky to sort of act, and act like we are just meeting each other, and falling in love, or whatever, interested in each other, when we’re sort of breaking up. That was just tough. The people that know that we dated think that we met on Friends. But in fact we had dated for two years before then, and it was over by the time we were on Friends together.”

Brad Pitt

Arguably her most explosive and publicized relationship was with this Hollywood superstar. Was Angelina Jolie the reason for the split? It’s said Pitt and Jolie fell for each other during the making of their Mr. And Mrs. Smith. Aniston and Pitt married in July 2000 and announced their split in January 2005. Their statement read- “We would like to announce that after seven years together we have decided to formally separate. For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media. This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration. We happily remain committed and caring friends with great love and admiration for one another. We ask in advance for your kindness and sensitivity in the coming months.”

Vince Vaughn

Talking about him, the actress poured her heart out and said, “I call Vince my defibrillator. He literally brought me back to life. My first gasp of air was a big laugh! It was great. I love him. He’s a bull in a china shop. He was lovely and fun and perfect for the time we had together. And I needed that. And it sort of ran its course.”

