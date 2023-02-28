Truly the murder of model Abby Choi is like the real-life version of the Korean movie Parasite. Netizens have been comparing Choi’s murder to certain scenes from the Korean film, Parasite. The film, Parasite shows a man from a poor family getting a job as a tutor at a wealthy household based on falsified documents. Gradually the tutor’s entire family secretly moves into the wealthy man’s house and become like parasites of the household.

Police found Hong Kong model Abby Choi’s dismembered body in a refrigerator in a house rented by Kwong Kau in a suburban part of Hong Kong about a 30-minute drive from mainland China. The police even found some minced human tissue at the crime scene, which was on the ground floor of a three-storey house that had been converted into a makeshift butcher shop.

Since then, Choi’s ex-husband and his entire family have been arrested. Choi’s ex-husband, known as Alex Kwong to the media, was allegedly part of a scam in February 2015 after scamming four individuals out of gold jewellery that was worth HK$1 million (approximately S$171,900).

He apparently told his victims that he was involved in gold investing but ran away afterwards. On the other hand, her former father-in-law, who used to work as a police officer and was known as “Brother Qiu”, also has a dark side to him, as reported by various Hong Kong news agencies. He is currently 65 years old.

Four members of the same family charged in connection with the gruesome killing of Hong Kong model Abby Choi appeared in court Monday, after police said they found what are believed to be parts of her dismembered body, public broadcaster RTHK reported.

Choi’s ex-husband Alex Kwong, 28, his brother Anthony, 31, and their father, Kwong Kau, 65, are charged with her murder. Alex Kwong’s mother Jenny Li, 63, is charged with perverting the course of justice, RTHK reported. All four were denied bail, the Kowloon City Magistrates’ Court ruled Monday, according to RTHK. They are yet to enter a plea.

On Sunday, investigators identified a skull, several ribs and hair, believed to be Choi’s remains, in a large stainless steel soup pot, police said. Other body parts, including Choi’s torso and hands, remain missing. This was followed by a police investigation that began on Wednesday after Choi, 28, was reported missing. Two days later, parts of her body were found at a house in the city’s Tai Po district, police said. A meat slicer, an electric saw, and some clothing were also found in the house.

Choi’s ex-husband was arrested on Saturday at a ferry pier on one of the city’s outlying islands, police said. His brother and parents were arrested on Friday. A fifth suspect, a 47-year old woman, was arrested on Sunday in connection with the case, police said. Choi, a model and social media influencer with more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, recently appeared as the digital cover model for luxury magazine L’Officiel Monaco and attended this year’s Paris Fashion Week.

(With added inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.