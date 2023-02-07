In the past, we have seen many video game adaptations on the screens like Mortal Kombat: Conquest, Detention, Resident Evil, Cross Fire, Halo and many more. But none of them turned out as intriguing as HBO’s The Last Of Us.

The Last Of Us game, which was released in June 2013 on the PlayStation 3, received the status of ‘masterpiece’ across the globe and that’s why turning it into a series, was a big responsibility.

Stay alert. Stay safe. A new episode of #TheLastOfUs starts now on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/fo3u67kRi5 — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) February 6, 2023

The first and foremost thing about The Last Of Us is its set-up and the linear narrative, unlike previous adaptations. No complexity like customizing characters and selection levels. The Last Of Us is approximately a 15-hour game including fighting and crafting sequences. So, it was a smart decision by the makers to turn it into a series instead of a movie due to the former as episodic nature, which can help in building up and detailing the characters and story.

With the perfect balance, the makers took many scenes, set pieces and dialogues from the game, which gives the viewer a nostalgic memory about the game.

For its 15th January premiere, the 4.7 million viewers making it HBO’s third largest debut after Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon (9.9 million) and Broadwalk Empire (4.81 million). The show stars Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Nico Parker, Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Anna Torv and others.

It is jointly produced by Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Naughty Dog, the Mighty Mint, and Word Games and created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. In the last month, the series was renewed for a second season.

