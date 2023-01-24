Sidharth Malhotra knows a thing or two about intensity it seems. After Shershaah, Mission Majnu is another gripping offering from the actor that fans have been saying should have been a theatrical release instead of a Netflix one.

There has been a sense of Indianness that has prevailed, even in the Bollywood scene with all kinds of patriotic movies being made and well-received. Ones with grit and fight, story and value. Movies like URI and Shershaah have received rave responses in the past and such story lines continue to show promise. And someone who has established himself in the realm is none other than actor Sidharth Malhotra.

With his much love film Shershaah, and now Mission Manju, Sidharth has been carving a niche in the bracket, outdoing his roles and giving stellar performances. Action-packed roles have often been his prowess while constantly engaging and indulging the viewers in a visual treat. Giving many years now to the industry, Sidharth has added several layers of versatile performances through his movies.

Mission Manju is a spy thriller inspired by one of the most heroic missions of an Indian RAW agent. The film is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and released on Netflix on 20th January 2023.

“In Shershaah, I was the force behind it right from the beginning. Not to take anything away from the director and writer, but I was involved in all the processes… When something like that clicks and people resonate with your thought process… That gives confidence. This is what I was longing for, to make stories which will be inspiring and will be remembered.” The actor said while in an interview with PTI.

