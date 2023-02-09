Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan has smashed nearly all records in India, all it has to do is now be in the Rs 500-crore club and surpass Baahubali: The Conclusion’s Hindi lifetime collections of Rs 511 crore.

As far as the worldwide collections are concerned, it stands at over Rs 870 crore and it has turned out to be an all time blockbuster. But, producer Ronnie Screwvala begs to differ. For him, his 2016 blockbuster Dangal is still the highest grossing Hindi film in the International market. In a tweet that stands deleted now, he wrote- “Just to be very factual and clear. DANGAL will remain the Highest Grossing Hindi movie globally. Just in China it did 1200 Cr. Just so we keep the record straight.”

A report says Dangal made over Rs 2200 crore globally and Pathaan has a long way to go. Talking about the success of the film, Siddharth Anand says, “As a director, I’m most thrilled about this! The fact that so many single screens cinemas have reopened and have again had housefull signs across India, that people have danced, clapped, whistled, rooted at every song and so many scenes of the film, means that we have created a film that has genuinely entertained audiences globally, and this is a rare feeling and currently I’m just enjoying that.”

Siddharth is also the record holder of an incredible feat in Hindi cinema! He is the only Hindi film director to have delivered five 50+ crore nett box office days and also five 100+ crore worldwide gross box office days with War and Pathaan, with the SRK starrer delivering 4 out of 5!

