Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, which shattered many box office records across the country, has also created new benchmarks in the international markets for Indian films. In its first phase of release at the overseas circuits (excluding non-traditional markets like China and Japan), the spy-actioner earned a massive $48.40 million, which is close to Rs 400 crore (Rs 396 crore).

The all-time blockbuster has recorded the largest opening and final gross for a Bollywood film dethroning Aamir Khan’s Dangal ($31.20 million) with a huge margin (excluding collections of non-traditional markets).

Jim: An unstoppable force 🔥#PathaanOnPrime, watch now in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/H3DjVreQW1 — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 11, 2023

It has created all-time records in the markets of North America, Gulf, United Kingdom and Australia. On the other hand, it has also grossed nearly a million dollars and 10 K admissions in France, which is very rare for a Bollywood movie.

Talking about the humongous success of the Pathaan, director Siddharth Anand recently said, “What has always inspired me as a filmmaker is to push the boundary and innovate. If you look at War and now Pathaan, you will realise that though I’m dabbling with the same genre of action, I have tried to explore in doing things that have never been seen before in India. Like the detailing in Pathaan is better than War and it will only get better in my future projects because I’m a hungry director seeking perfection with each film. That’s what drives me, I will constantly innovate to disrupt.”

Also starring John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia, the music of the film is composed by Vishal and Shekhar. It is bankrolled by YRF

