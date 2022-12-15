Back in 2011, a Puss became famous for wear old boots. Puss in the boots is a moniker that quickly reminds of that famous Tom and Jerry episode. But this puss isn’t as erratic as Thomas. It is actually a cat on the run from law and that wants to reclaim its lost honor. By this way, it could grin like a Cheshire Cat. No puns. Only paws!

The voiceover artists included Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Zach Galifianakis, Billy Bob, and many others. A decade and a year later, the team now returns for a sequel called Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, with almost the same artists. The sequel was announced in 2012 and in 2014, the title was Puss in Boots 2: Nine Lives & 40 Thieves.

The name was finally The Last Wish. It has already seen a limited release overseas and enjoyed positive response from fans and critics. In India, the film is slated to have a January 2023 release. Given the rising popularity of the West in the East, this sequel could also bring in healthy numbers at the box-office, trumping Hindi movies too. Time to wait and watch!

