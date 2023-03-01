On 1st March 1973, Pink Floyd’s eighth album arrived in the form of The Dark Side of the Moon and it turned out to be a game-changer for Rock Music by adding the human touch, aspiration and perspective.

While the contemporaries of the band were emphasizing on sci-fi fantasy and other aspects of rock music, Pink Floyd explored the dark side of human emotions, which deals with stress, and everyday struggles. Melodies on the topics of Time and Money based on the themes of war, division and madness found resonance among the audience and still have relatability after 50 years of their release.

It sold over Forty-five million prism-clad and continues to remain the fourth best-selling record of all time.

Sadly @rogerwaters you are antisemitic to your rotten core. Also a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching,misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac. Enough of your nonsense. — pollysamson (@PollySamson) February 6, 2023

However, the resentments between main band members Roger Waters and David Gilmour from decades have been the talking point among the people. Recently lyricist and Gilmour’s wife Polly Samson tweeted accusing Waters of being “antisemitic to your rotten core…a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching, misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac”. Gilmour quoted the tweet and wrote, “Every word demonstrably true”.

Talking to the Telegraph, Waters spoke about the iconic album and said, “I wrote The Dark Side of the Moon,” he attested, “Let’s get rid of all this ‘we’ crap! Of course, we were a band, there were four of us, we all contributed – but it’s my project and I wrote it.”

The good point about the album is that it still finds a connection with the new generation and garnering love from them.

