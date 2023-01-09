The megastar of Kollywood, Rajinikanth aka Thalaivar is currently busy with Nelson Dilipkumar’s (of Doctor and Beast fame) Jailer. While the first look and Muthuvel Pandian theme have garnered a thunderous response from the audience, yesterday, the makers of the film dropped a big surprise for the audience, which took the excitement of the moviegoers to another level.

Yes, yesterday we saw the production banner dropping the look of Mohanlal‘s retro style, where he is donning a leopard print shirt and trousers with long hair. The look went viral on social media in no time and made fans super-excited about the film.

As per reports, Mohanlal will be seen in a cameo role and feature in flashback portions. Well, this is the first time Rajinikanth and Mohanlal will share screen space together and watching two stalwarts in one frame will be a visual treat to all fans.

Apart from Rajinikanth and Mohanlal, Jailer also stars Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar (his Tamil debut) in a prominent role alongside Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan and Yogi Babu.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures, the music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. While the film marked the third collaboration between Anirudh and Rajni after Petta and Darbar, Nelson earlier worked with music composer in Doctor, Beast and Kolamaavu Kokila. The camera is cranked by Vijay Kartik Kannan while the editing department is handled by R Nirmal.

The reports suggest that the movie will hit the screens during the summer on 14th April. Jailer is 169th movie of Tamil megastar Rajinikanth.

