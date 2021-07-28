Umesh Kamat said that he would be taking legal action against TV and news channels that have wrongly carried his image during the coverage of Raj Kundra's porn film racket.

Marathi actor Umesh Kamat recently put out an official statement saying he has no connection to the prevalent controversy with businessman Raj Kundra's controversy. As it turns out, Kamat's involvement in the case is purely accidental.

Here's a brief background on Umesh Kamat

Who is Umesh Kamat?



Kamat is a Marathi actor most well known for his appearances in shows like Asambhav and Eka Lagnachi Teesri Goshta. Kamat had also appeared in the film Mumbai Time, that released in February 2016.

What is his connection to Raj Kundra's case?



Kamat claims that he has no connection to Raj Kundra or the pornography racket. Kamat released a statement to the effect that multiple publications wrongly carried Kamat's image alongside Kundra's when news of Kundra's associate, also by the name of Umesh Kamat, broke the internet.

"Mr Raj Kundra and his associate Mr Umesh Kamat, who coincidentally shares my name have been accused of allegedly producing and creating pornographic content. While this news is being reported by various news channels/media platforms my name and image are being tainted by leading media platforms/portals as my pictures/photographs which are available in the public domain are being misused by representing me as the accused involved in the Raj Kundra case," IANS quoted Kamat as saying.

What will be Kamat's next plan of action?

Kamat reiterated that such erroneous coverage has really affected his social standing and that TV channels should become more careful with their coverage. Kamat added that he has decided to take legal action against the concerned parties. "It is my humble request to the media to be responsible and do a proper verification of facts before broadcasting or publishing any material pertaining to the case of Mr Raj Kundra, that involves the name ‘Umesh Kamat', failing which I will be forced to take necessary legal action against those concerned as well," IANS added Kamat as saying.