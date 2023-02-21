The legend says Isaac Newton was sitting under a tree when an apple fell on his head that led to the discovery of the concept of gravity. This was around 1665-1666. said Martin Rees, a former president of Britain’s Royal Society, the United Kingdom’s national academy of science, said something about Newton’s discovery too.

He said, “He showed that the force that makes the apple fall and that holds us on the ground is the same as the force that keeps the moon and planets in their orbit.”

Leonardo Da Vinci did it first?

A new study has revealed the iconic artist and Italian polymath discovered gravity nearly two centuries before Newton came into the picture. A study by the scientists at the California Institute of Technology suggest Vinci did detailed studies and experiments on the concept of gravity. Morteza Gharib, an author and a professor of aeronautics at California Institute of Technology, said in an interview, “Nothing could stop him. He was far ahead in his thinking. It could not wait for the future.”

How was gravity discovered?

Walter Isaacson, a da Vinci biographer, says more than 7,200 scribbles and notes of Vinci exist till date. “A mysterious triangle,” that’s what Gharib called it, which caught the attention of the scientists. Gharib used a computer program to flip the triangle and the adjacent areas of backward writing. The static image was then brought to life. “I could see motion,” Gharib recalled in the interview. “I could see him pouring stuff out.”

Gharib said that da Vinci was able to calculate the gravitational constant to an accuracy within 10 per cent of the modern value.

