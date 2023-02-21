In a big surprise for their fans, Prince William and Kate Middleton made a stunning appearance at this year’s British Academy Film Awards aka BAFTAs on Sunday evening.

What did Princess of Wales wear?

The princess wore a glamorous one-shoulder white gown for the event that took place at the Royal Festival Hall in Southbank of London in England. Not necessarily recycled, but her outfit for the day was a refashioned version of a white Grecian-inspired Alexander McQueen dress (her wedding gown designer), which she wore to the same event in 2019. And she deserves major props for that. What actually stole the show were her black velvet opera gloves, which complimented the white gown with precision.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Cornelia James, who has been supplying gloves to the Royal family for over 70 years now, said, “Opera gloves are transformative; they have enormous leverage. They turn any event into an occasion and a dress into a statement.”

Talking further about her red carpet look at the ceremony, James said, “Imagine Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s without the gloves — it’s just another little black dress. With the gloves, it becomes iconic and emblematic of our age — always relevant, always contemporary.”

Royals at the BAFTAs

Over the span of seven decades of its existence, the British Academy Film Awards aka BAFTAs has witnessed four presidents from the royal family.

While Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh was appointed as the first President of the BAFTAs from 1959 to 1965, he was succeeded by his uncle, the Earl Mountbatten of Burma who filled the prestigious position from 1966 to 1972.

Next, the position was taken over by Princess Anne from 1973 to 2001.

While the next one to succeed was the only non-royal president with Lord Attenborough from 2002 to 2010, it was finally Prince William who took over in 2010 and continues to serve to date.

