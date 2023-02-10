Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s association goes all the way back to 1996, when the filmmaker made his directorial debut with Khamoshi: The Musical. The two of them collaborated two more times with Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) and Saawariya (2007). Their fourth collaboration could have been Inshallah, which was shelved later due to multiple reasons and reports doing the rounds. Also starring Alia Bhatt in lead role, the film was announced with much fanfare in 2019 and was slated to have a grand release on Eid 2020.

And now, in an exclusive interview with News18, production designer and celebrity interior designer Rupin Suchak, who was working on this magnum opus, has spoken about the reason why it never saw the lights of the day.

Showdown between SLB and Salman

He revealed to the portal, “Fortunately or unfortunately, the film didn’t make it to floors because of a showdown that happened, and Salman walked away from the sets. Salman and Bhansali didn’t want to do the film together. I spent a year pre-planning the set with Bhansali. We were in the USA for about three months scouting the location.” He added, “In a span of nine months, we designed 24 sets. We started building three sets, out of which we had completed one. The following day, we shot with Alia. The second set was almost complete and the shoot was supposed to happen three days after the complete shoot was called off. We were supposed to finish the film a year later. But I leave it to my fate. I left the project with a happy memory because I learnt so much from it.”

Salman Khan’s statement

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror back in 2019, talking about the film, the actor said, “One thing I can say is that Sanjay won’t do gaddaari with his film. I want him to make the film he wants to make. Nothing changes between us as friends and I’m sure nothing has changed in Sanjay’s heart for me. I’m extremely close to his mother (Leela) and sister (Bela). I wish him all the best. He and I will still work in future on a film, Inshallah.”

Bhansali’s take on Salman

During the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi, the filmmaker, when asked about this shelved project and his equation with Salman, revealed, “Salman is a very dear friend. I wanted to work with him after Padmaavat. I put my best foot forward to make it happen. For whatever reason, it didn’t turn out; we all change as people So he has changed, in his mind I have changed. Of course, if I pick up the phone and talked to him, he will talk to me exactly the way, we have spoken in between also, he will talk to me exactly from where we left. So it’s not like we are strangers or we do not like each other or we do not speak to each other.”

He added, “He has been an important part of who I am today and I will always respect him for it. The ball is in his court for him to decide if he wants to work with me.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.