Sexuality, gender fluidity, black representation reigned at the Grammys 2023 with It was a night to remember representing true inclusivity from historic wins for Black musicians, to queer representation, and stars using the platform to honour marginalised communities.

Not only did Beyoncé use her acceptance speech to thank a marginalized community, but she was also making history as she shouted out for the queer community. With 32 Grammys now under her belt, the R&B singer and pop superstar has become the artist with the most lifetime Grammy wins in history, surpassing the late classical conductor Georg Solti, who won 31 Grammys.

Throughout her career, Beyoncé has used her music and her platform to advocate for women and girls through songs of female empowerment like ‘Run the world (girls)’. Beyoncé during her acceptance speech, she paid homage to the queer community the Renaissance singer paid homage to and their contributions to the house, dance, and electronic genres. She said, “I would like to thank the queer community,” said the performer, “for your love and for inventing the genre. God bless you.”

Beyoncé is known for her collaboration with queer artists on the album such as Big Freedia, Syd, Honey Dijon, Ts Madison, Moi Renee, and Kevin Aviance. Renaissance also made history for trans visibility when Cozy, which samples Madison’s viral video “Bitch I’m Black” and features production from Dijon, charted in the US top 40, making them the first Black trans women to do so.

Lizzo became the first black woman to win Record of the Year this century. Lizzo, the body-positive artist has shaken her fanbase, referred to as the ‘Lizzbians’. Black history happened at the Grammys 2023 when Lizzo took home Record of the Year, becoming the first black woman to win the award this century. Whitney Houston won for her rendition of ‘I Will Always Love You’ in 1994. The song was inspired by tweets by Iranians after the tragic news that Mahsa Jina Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, had died after being arrested and allegedly beaten by the so-called morality police in Tehran.

The anthem of Iran’s protests won Best Song for Social Change. Social justice and the power of music were put center stage when Iranian singer Shervin Hajipour was awarded the new Best Song for Social Change for his powerful song ‘Baraye’, which became the anthem of the Mahsa Jina Amini protests in Iran.

