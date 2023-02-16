For all those who don’t know, hip-hop artist Pharrell Williams has come on board as the new Creative Director (Men) for the brand Louis Vuitton. The artist fills in the space for Virgil Abloh, who passed away from cancer in November 2021. His first collection will be presented at the Men’s Fashion Week in Paris later this year in June.

The brand’s statement

“Pharrell Williams is a visionary whose creative universe spans from music to art to fashion – establishing himself as a universal cultural icon over the past 20 years,” said the fashion house, part of the LVMH luxury conglomerate. The fashion house’s chief also had something to say on the artist coming on board. He said, “I’m delighted to see Pharrell come back to the house as the new creative director for men, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton.” “His creative vision beyond fashion will without a doubt lead Louis Vuitton towards a new, very exciting chapter,” he added.

A fitting choice to fill in Virgil Abloh‘s shoes

One of the reasons why the LV brand benefited immensely from having Abloh as the creative director was his tenacious understanding of what the youth and millennials wanted. He amalgamated luxury with affordability, catering to both the strata and making the brand feasible for one and all. Williams has been a star for more than three decades, and he surely is likely to showcase equal amount of understanding of fashion and what men want, if not necessarily more than Abloh.

Williams on Abloh

In a statement, Williams, speaking about Abloh, said, “Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever.”

Williams has tough shoes to fill in, and the Men’s Fashion Week in Paris this June is going to test his skills and understanding.

