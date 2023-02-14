The Pulwama Terror Attack was a traumatic and fateful incident that left the nation shocked and numbed.

What happened?

It was February 14, 2019, when a convoy of Central Reserve Police Force (CRFP) personnel was bombed after a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle filled with explosives into the convoy.

Jaish-e-Mohammad, the terror group, took the responsibility of the attack. A 22-year old suicide bomber by the name of Adil Ahmed, who was reported to be missing since 2018, was claimed to be the boy that rammed his vehicle to the convoy that led to its explosion.

The Aftermath- The Balakot Surgical Strike

The families of the Martys were compensated and after days and weeks of discussions, on February 26, the Indian Airforce attacked a terrorist camp in Balakot region of Pakistan. In the attack, several terrorists were killed as per the defence forces. In retaliation, Pakistan launched air strikes during which MIG-21 fighter jet pilot Abhinandan Varthaman shot down Pakistan’s PAF’s F-16. He was held captive by the neighboring country and released on March 1. He was conferred with third highest gallantry award, Vir Chakra

Four years of the attacks

On four years since the attacks, Lt. Gen. KJS Dhillon, the former Chinar Corps Army Commander who had led action against Jaish E Muhammad terror commanders after the attack, spoke exclusively to TV9 about how the Indian security forces led the attack from the front, and their inspiring stories of fearlessness.

Films and shows on Pulwama

From Onir to Abhishek Kapoor, these are some directors that announced shows and films on the barbaric attacks. Their vision is yet to be out for the world to see. Onir’s web series, titled Pulwama Key No 1026, was announced in 2021 and will be streaming on SonyLIV soon. The series is based on author and journalist Rahul Pandita’s book The Lover Boy of Bahawalpur.

“To pay homage to the bravehearts and the NIA team who painstakingly investigated the attack, SonyLIV brings the never-seen-before story with Pulwama Key No. 1026 helmed by National Award-winning director Onir. The series is a tribute to all those martyrs whose dreams were blown to smithereens the minute the suicide bomber’s car hit the bus,” a statement from the makers read.

Kai Po Che and Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor was also planning to make a film on the terror attacks with Ishaan Khatter in the lead. No details about the film are out yet.

Back in 2019, at least five production houses reached out to the office of Indian Motion Pictures’ Producers’ Association (IMMPA) to reserve titles for films based on the surgical strike.

