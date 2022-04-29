In 2019, Johnny Depp had filed a defamation case against Amber Heard for a column in which the actress indicated she was abused by the actor.

A high-profile defamation trial involving actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard began on 12 April in Fairfax, VA. It revolves around a defamation suit filed by the Sleepy Hollow star against Amber in 2019 about an op-ed she wrote about domestic abuse in 2018. In the article, the Aquaman actress had identified herself as a domestic abuse survivor.

The Hollywood star denied all the allegations made by Amber and said that the article has irreparably damaged his career. And honestly, the actor's viability as an actor has become a topic of his defamation case against his ex-wife. The case has also somehow affected the career of Amber Heard but Johnny faced a huge setback in his career due to domestic violence allegations by his ex-wife.

Johnny Depp loses out on these films

Ever since the legal battle between Johnny and Amber has begun, the former had been removed from multiple big-budget movies. After Amber Heard's op-ed, the actor was removed by Disney from the sixth installment of Pirates of the Caribbeans. Johnny Depp previously stated that he was asked to resign from playing Grindewald in the famous Harry Potter spin-off film series Fantastic Beasts. The actor shared the official statement on Instagram that reads, “I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request.” The actor has been absent from the big screen for a long time.

Amber Heard's Aquaman role cut to 10 minutes?

The rumours of Amber Heard possibly losing out her role as Mera in Aquaman 2 have been dominating the internet for years. As CinemaCom is underway, reports of the Aquaman sequel have started coming from all major publications. There is news that some of the press members saw the film on Thursday and revealed that the screen time of Amber is only 10 minutes.

Well, we don't know whether this decision is taken by the makers as per the script or due to the current trial with Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard is expected to take the stand in the coming weeks of the trial. The potential witnesses on the actress’ list include the CEO of Tesla Elon Musk, whom she reportedly dated, and her former co-star James Franco, in whom she allegedly confided.

