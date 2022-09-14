Explained: How Brahmastra shuts down the #BoycottBollywood trend like a boss with its huge box office collection
Brahmastra proved that the negativity on social media from trolls holds zero value and credibility and if the content is good, out-of-the-box and exciting, no one can stop it from becoming a huge success.
Before the release of Brahmastra, we saw many trolls targeting the film on social media with #BoycottBrahmastra and #BoycottBollywood hashtags and were going all out to make it a box office debacle. But the mega-budget action-adventure fantasy movie took a grand opening and gave an epic reply to all the trolls and the rubbish #Boycott trend.
The film also proved that the negativity on social media from trolls holds zero value and credibility and if the content is good, out-of-the-box and exciting, no one can stop it from becoming a huge success.
Brahmastra has earned around Rs 150 crore (nett) in 5 days at the domestic market (including south dubbed versions). It has turned out to be a success in the international markets taking its global collections to near Rs 300 crore at the global market.
Since there is no major competition for the film in the coming weeks, we are expecting Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva to continue its dominance at the box office.
After the grand success of the first part, fans are super-excited for the second installment, which is titled Brahmastra: Part 2 Dev. Talking about it, director Ayan Mukerji told Firstpost, “So to be honest, even while we were making part one, it was the foundation film of the Astraverse and the Brahmastra trilogy. While we were making part one, we were trying to establish a lot of things. Now, I don’t need to establish anything, now, I just need to tell the story. I say this with a lot of humility that the story of part two is very juicy, very dramatic and very interesting. We can expect a very very juicy character from Dev. In terms of what we want to achieve with it, we want to make it much faster. We want to produce the film much faster, and we are planning to create much more in terms of visual spectacle and also the dramatic storytelling. Now we really want to juice it up.”
Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy, the film is co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.
