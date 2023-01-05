Explained: How birthday girl Deepika Padukone emerged as the box office queen of Bollywood
Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 37th birthday today.
Indian actress and global icon, Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 37th birthday today. The gorgeous lady, who made a sensational Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om, is currently one of the highest-paid actresses in the entertainment industry.
Talking about her acting career, DP made her big screen debut in 2006 with Kannada film Aishwarya but it was 2007’s Om Shanti Om, which made her an overnight sensation among the masses. The film was the biggest hit of that year.
Post OSO, Deepika had hits and misses with Bachna Ae Haseeno, Kartik Calling Kartik, Chandni Chowk To China, Love Aaj Kal, Lafangey Parindey, Break Ke Baad, Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, Desi Boyz and Housefull.
In 2012, she featured in Cocktail alongside Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty, which turned out to be a game-changer for her. Her character of Veronica garnered immense praises and got her the tag of versatile actress among the viewers.
DP ruled 2013 as she delivered not one or two but four blockbusters with Race 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express and Goliyon Ki Rasleela…RamLeela. The cumulative business of these four films were above Rs 630 crore at the domestic box office.
In 2014, she delivered another blockbuster with her Om Shanti Om costar Shah Rukh Khan in the form of Happy New Year, which entered the Rs 200 crore club in India. With Piku, Tamasha and Bajirao Mastani, she once again ruled in 2015 with the latter earning more than Rs 185 crore at the ticket windows.
Deepika Padukone featured in her first Hollywood film XXX: Return of Xander Cage in 2017 alongside Vin Diesel, which emerged a global hit. In the following year, she delivered her highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time Padmaavat, which collected over Rs 300 crore in India.
View this post on Instagram
While the actress has been missing on the silver screen for quite sometime, with biggies like Pathaan, Project K, Fighter and The Intern remake, Deepika is expected to set new benchmarks at the global box office.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta
also read
The Saffron Controversy: The choices open to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan
A close friend of producer Aditya Chopra reveals that Aditya "cannot afford any risks right now…not after the dismal boxoffice performance of their last two theatre releases Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar."
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan becomes the first Indian film to release on ICE theater format
The ICE theater format includes side panels which along with the main screen, create a peripheral vision, giving a sense of enhanced immersion with a background contrast of colours and motion.
Get ready to witness the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan on this date, expect a blockbuster!
A trade source in the conversation with Pinkvilla revealed that on 10 January, the makers will unveil a 2 minute 37 seconds trailer that will take the audience on an action-packed ride, loaded with music and heroism.