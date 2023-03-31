Explained: How Artificial Intelligence in Hollywood movies like Blade Runner and The Matrix has been a game-changer
Hollywood has mastered the art of flirting with the idea of AI, and it shows their own intelligence for having pulled this off way before it was exactly known
Artificial Intelligence is a term that’s often used in our everyday lives. The precise definition goes like this- Artificial intelligence (AI) is intelligence demonstrated by machines, as opposed to intelligence of humans and other animals. Example tasks in which this is done include speech recognition, computer vision, translation between (natural) languages, as well as other mappings of inputs.
AI in Hollywood
Siri and Alexa could be common examples. But Hollywood Cinema has been using this way before the concept was even known with tenacity, and they have done with meticulous detailing. The best example is Hal 9000 in Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey. It first assist the crew of the spaceship and then turns on them when it senses they could be a threat to the misison.
Ava in Ex Machina
Ava is a robot that’s created by a gifted scientist but this isn’t just a Sci-Fi film but also explores the relationship between a man and a machine, especially a machine that’s his own creation.
Skynet in The Terminator
A masochistic machine that wants to eradicate the entire existence of humanity to protect itself, this is a spectacular piece of work by the makers that think as imaginatively as it can get.
Replicants in Blade Runner
Here, AI are in the form of humanoid robots.
The theme of AI and the way it has been incorporated by the makers in the West for so long has pushed the bar of storytelling and spectacle across the globe. It may have taken time to reach to India, but our makers have made attempts to push the bar too. In films like Robot, 2.0, and Attack, we saw both scale and sincerity, and yes, spectacle too.
