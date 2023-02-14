Squid Game, Fear Factor, and what not. We have several reality game shows that involve life-threatening tasks where contestants are lured for fat pay-cheque and rewards and cash prizes. But what about the traumatic experiences they go through that have seldom been spoken about? One such horror has been narrated by a participant, and his ordeal dates back all the way between 1998-2002.

The Game Show’s Details

It was a Japanese game show Susunu! Denpa Shonen, which roughly translates as Do Not Proceed! Crazy Youth. It was a show that revolved around throwing its participants into extreme conditions and asking them to find ways to survive.

Tomoaki Hamatsu‘s Horror

For this gentleman, he was a struggling comedian who signed up for the show to make ends meet. Reportedly, he was kidnapped and thrown into an apartment that only had a bathroom and an empty kitchen, and his journey on the show began being recorded. According to a TikToker, Tomoaki had to raise a sum of Rs 5 lacs with the minimum resources at his disposal. In the name of food, he had to survive on bread slices and they stopped coming his way too after a point.

The 15-month torture

Sans clothes and food, he had to endure this torture for over 15 months, after which he jetted off to Korea for a vacation, but had to come back to a similar apartment to raise money again. This time, the apartment turned out to be a box on a stage with walls falling down and presenting him without his clothes in front of a live audience.

The man’s statement

Speaking to Style Koriyama, he revealed, “Everything was harsh, and every day was like hell back then. I’d rather die than feel like this.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.