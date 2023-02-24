Remember Raj and DK’s classic comedy Go Goa Gone (2013)? It was a film about a rave party in Goa gone hideously wrong. When the party animals consume an unnamed drug at that very party, they turn into zombies the next morning. The concept of zombies was also seen in Train To Busan. Something similar has panned out in the U.S.

A drug called Xylazine

There’s a drug called Xylazine, which can affect a human body with severe aftermath. It leads to development of rashes, followed by ulcer, and amputation. The drug was first used to cut heroin. Then its presence made its way to Fentanyl- a deadly drug fatal in even very small doses. It has been given the name of the Zombie Drug. It was first found in Philadelphia and moved to San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Users speak on the drug

“I’d wake up in the morning crying because my arms were dying,” Tracey McCann, who developed wounds near her opioid injection sites, told the New York Times. “Tranq is basically zombifying people’s bodies,” another user told Sky News. “Until nine months ago, I never had wounds. Now, there are holes in my legs and feet.”

A viral video is doing the rounds that has left people shocked and scared:

However, one user wrote- “Looks like acting to me.” Another user stated- “It’s not acting, it’s Flakka…check Flakka on YouTube, it’s a demon level possession drug. Check if I’m lying.”

