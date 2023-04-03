The Elephant Whisperers recently won the Academy Award for Best Documentary, becoming the first Indian title to achieve the feat. And the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers‘ stars Bomman and Bellie received a rousing welcome by the crew and passengers of the flight they were travelling in. The couple were flying to Ooty from Mumbai on Thursday after meeting the press and posing with the prestigious trophies. Bomman and Bellie were taken by surprise when an entire Indigo flight cheered for them and gave them a hero’s welcome. A video of the joyful moment was shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu and it took no time for the clip to go viral.

Another news that has gone viral is the heartbreaking demise of a baby elephant under the couple’s care that passed away. A Chennai-based journalist shared the heartbreaking news on social media and people paid their condolences.

Cause of death

The journalist tweeted- “Heartbreak for #ElephantWhisperers couple Bomman& Bellie A baby elephant(lost from its herd) that was under their care for 2weeks has died Said to be digestion issues, diarrhoea, which led to dehydration..post mortem to reveal further.”

Heartbreak for #ElephantWhisperers couple Bomman& Bellie

A baby elephant(lost from its herd) that was under their care for 2weeks has died Said to be digestion issues, diarrhoea, which led to dehydration..post mortem to reveal further #Elephants #forest #TamilNadu #india pic.twitter.com/gTHEjtIKuO — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) March 31, 2023

The Elephant Whisperers’s Feat

Helmed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, The Elephant Whisperers created history and became the first-ever Indian documentary to win an Oscar. It bagged the Best Documentary Short Film award at the 95th Academy Awards. The short documentary stars real-life couple, Bomman and Bellie, who adopted two orphaned elephants Raghu and Ammu in Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. The story revolves around the Tamil couple’s lifestyle and their dedication towards raising orphaned elephants and taking care of the wild.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.