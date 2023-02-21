After enjoying three successful seasons in three years, Netflix is all set to bring back season 4 of their show Sex Education. However, for season 5, one of its principal actors Emma Mackey won’t be coming back. When asked about the same, she said in a statement, “Season 5? I’ve just finished the fourth one last week! No, I don’t think I’ll be in season 5. I’ve said goodbye to Maeve.”

Elaborating on the reason why she quit, the actress said, “It feels very familiar! And it’s a bit more sporadic because we have more characters. So there’s… I’m not in it as consistently. But we’re in the middle of filming now, and I’m excited to be back. And yeah, I’m intrigued to know what’s going to happen – because I also don’t know. I’m also finding out as we go along, so it’ll be fun.”

About the show

The series is about Otis Milburn (Butterfield), an awkward teenager who realises that he can help his peers with their sex-related issues.

Sex Education second season premiered on Netflix in January.

