Explained: Here's why the 'Sex Education' star Emma Mackey will no longer be a part of the Netflix show
After enjoying three successful seasons in three years, Netflix is all set to bring back season 4 of their show Sex Education. However, for season 5, one of its principal actors Emma Mackey won’t be coming back. When asked about the same, she said in a statement, “Season 5? I’ve just finished the fourth one last week! No, I don’t think I’ll be in season 5. I’ve said goodbye to Maeve.”
Elaborating on the reason why she quit, the actress said, “It feels very familiar! And it’s a bit more sporadic because we have more characters. So there’s… I’m not in it as consistently. But we’re in the middle of filming now, and I’m excited to be back. And yeah, I’m intrigued to know what’s going to happen – because I also don’t know. I’m also finding out as we go along, so it’ll be fun.”
About the show
The series is about Otis Milburn (Butterfield), an awkward teenager who realises that he can help his peers with their sex-related issues.
According to Deadline, the third season was originally due to begin filming this month before lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic caused a delay in shooting.
August is the latest they can reportedly restart production as the show is reliant on filming during the longer British summer days and the sunshine is an important part of its on-screen gloss.
The outlet reports that the streamer Netflix and production house, Eleven Film, will need to make a final decision on the shoot plans next month, given the show requires 10 weeks of prep time.
Sex Education second season premiered on Netflix in January.
