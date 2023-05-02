Priyanka Chopra aced her Met Gala 2023 look by appearing with her husband and flaunting a stunning black Valentino gown. What caught the eye of the netizens was her necklace that costs around Rs 204 crore. Yes, you read that right! But there’s little more to the news.

The details of the necklace and what will happen to it

A fan-club of the actress wrote on social media- “The 11.16 carat Bulgari Laguna Blu diamond necklace that Priyanka Chopra is wearing at the Met Gala will be auctioned off for $25 million. It is considered as Bulgari’s most exceptional and valuable gem.”

The 11.16 carat Bulgari Laguna Blu diamond necklace that Priyanka Chopra is wearing at the #MetGala will be auctioned off for $25 million. It is considered as Bulgari’s most exceptional and valuable gem. pic.twitter.com/F5JX6CaQkD — Priyanka Daily (@PriyankaDaily) May 2, 2023

She shared some pictures with fans on her Instagram and looked drop-dead gorgeous.

