Explained: Here's what will happen to Priyanka Chopra's necklace worth Rs 204 crore she flaunted at Met Gala 2023

A fan-club of the actress wrote on social media- 'The 11.16 carat Bulgari Laguna Blu diamond necklace that Priyanka Chopra is wearing at the Met Gala will be auctioned off for $25 million. It is considered as Bulgari’s most exceptional and valuable gem.'

Vinamra Mathur May 02, 2023 17:52:04 IST
Priyanka Chopra aced her Met Gala 2023 look by appearing with her husband and flaunting a stunning black Valentino gown. What caught the eye of the netizens was her necklace that costs around Rs 204 crore. Yes, you read that right! But there’s little more to the news.

 

The details of the necklace and what will happen to it

A fan-club of the actress wrote on social media- “The 11.16 carat Bulgari Laguna Blu diamond necklace that Priyanka Chopra is wearing at the Met Gala will be auctioned off for $25 million. It is considered as Bulgari’s most exceptional and valuable gem.”

She shared some pictures with fans on her Instagram and looked drop-dead gorgeous.

 

Alia Bhatt also made a smashing appearance at the Gala in a smoldering white gown. She wrote on Twitter- “I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture.”

 

Sharing multiple pictures of herself, she added on social media- “My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look. A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair.”

Updated Date: May 02, 2023 17:52:31 IST

