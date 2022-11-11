The episode between Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been making headlines for quite sometime now. The otherwise clandestine romance turned chaotic and controversial when the conman was arrested in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case. In the charge sheet that was filed, The Enforcement Directorate (ED) even named the Murder 2 actor after interrogating multiple witnesses.

The actress never spoke about her alleged relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar till the time the ED summoned her. She has now escaped an arrest. Here’s the timeline!

The Actor’s Meetings And Her Subsequent Statement

In her statement to ED, Jacqueline revealed, “I have been speaking to Sukesh since February 2017. In August 2021, he was arrested, after which I never met him. He told me that he is the owner of Sun TV and from the political family of Jayalalithaa.”

The Big Expose

Soon after the controversy erupted, an intimate picture of the actress with Sukesh exploded too. When the said image was leaked on social media, Jacqueline took to her Instagram account to pen a note:

View this post on Instagram

Was Marriage The Plan?

Reports also say the actress wanted to marry Sukesh as she considered him to be her dream man. He constantly showered her with expensive gifts. The actress reportedly received Gucci gym wear, Gucci shoes, Rolex watch, 15 pairs of earrings, 5 Birkin bags, Hermes bangles and LV bags. The conman had also given the actress a fancy mini cooper car. Jacqueline also said in her statement that her sister took a loan of $1,50,000 from Chandrasekhar. However, the actor’s co stars Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar warned her against the conman. Sukesh, however, in his statement said the two were indeed in a relationship and in love, and it had nothing to do with monetary benefits.

Continuing Ties With Sukesh

Reports also said the actress didn’t cut ties with Sukesh despite being aware of his identity. “There is more trouble for Jacqueline Fernandez as she did not cut ties with Sukesh Chandrasekhar even after knowing his criminal antecedents. But Nora Fatehi did disconnect herself once she suspected that something is fishy,” said the Special Commissioner of Police – EOW, Ravinder Yadav while speaking to ANI.

Why Hasn’t Jacqueline Been Arrested?

The same question was posed by a court in Delhi to the ED. The other accused in the 200-crore money laundering case have been arrested. The court asked the ED officials why a pick and choose policy has been adopted for Jacqueline. The court is expected to announce its decision tomorrow regarding Fernandez’ bail request. The ED earlier opposed the actress’ bail and alleged she tried to flee from the country. The agency had earlier issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) in airports to stop the actor from leaving the country.

