Explained: Decoding the arrest warrant against Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor over their web series XXX
Up until now, content on web was free-flowing in nature. But, is censorship likely to prevail soon after the XXX fiasco by Ekta and Shobha Kapoor?
The industry has always stood divided when it comes to content on the OTT platforms. Many have celebrated their freedom of speech and expression, some have also expressed their displeasure over the excessive usage of expletives and erotica in the name of entertainment. There’s no regulatory board as such when it comes to controlling or governing the content that streams on digital platforms.
Back in 2019, the service providers of the streaming services signed a self-regulatory code, pertaining to regulating or prohibiting the following types of content:
Content that deliberately and maliciously disrespects the national emblem or national flag
Any visual or storyline that promotes child pornography
Any content that “maliciously” intends to outrage religious sentiments
Content that “deliberately and maliciously” promotes or encourages terrorism, and
Any content that has been banned for exhibition or distribution by law or court
These regulations were followed by a PIL that stated no regulation was imposed on these platforms wherein the digital content is made available to the general public without any form of filter or screening. The main question arises now- What if the content hurts the sentiments of the viewers? The subject here is Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor’s web series XXX, which showcases the different aspects of sexual relationships.
A complaint had been filed by an ex-army serviceman called Shambhu Kumar, alleging the show disrespects the National emblem and Hindu gods. As per a report by PTI, an arrest warrant has been issued against the mother-daughter duo at a court in Bihar’s Begusarai district. The warrant was issued by Judge Vikas Kumar. The complaint was filed back in 2020, stating the web series had several objectionable scenes related to a soldier’s wife. The complainant’s advocate Hrishikesh Pathak informed about the news to PTI.
Ekta and Shobha Kapoor are yet to comment on the matter. But this fiasco only fuels the debate on the freedom of speech and expression on digital platforms. And if there would be any regulatory body governing the same in future.
