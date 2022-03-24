Explained: 5 Reasons Why 'The Kashmir Files' is a blockbuster
Here is a look at what makes The Kashmir Files the biggest hit of the entertainment industry
A film made at an estimated budget of Rs 15 crores has already accrued box office earnings of Rs 190-plus.What makes The Kashmir Files one of the biggest hits of all times? Subhash K Jha probes.
- It tells the naked truth. For 32 years the truth was hidden away from Indians. The plight of 5 lakh Kashmiri Pandits who were rendered homeless overnight was a story waiting to be told. What baffles is, why had no filmmaker thought of bringing the truth out? If nothing else , it makes for a damn good celluloid experience. Imagine what one of the great directors could have done with this epic story. But no. They were busy making films about gangsters and politicians.
- It does not sugarcoat the nightmarish truth. Once Vivek Agnihotri decided to make the film he went into rigorous research on individual cases of massacre , torture, humiliation and eviction in Kashmir. Apparently every incident of horrific atrocity shown in The Kashmir Files is a hundred percent true. Even the sequence of the Kashmir Pandit woman split by a welding machine actually happened.
- The USP of The Kashmir Files is not entertainment. It is the recreation of reality no matter how harsh and unpalatable it may be. The audience for The Kashmir Files is not cramming theatres for time pass. Popcorn sales are almost nil during the screenings. Audiences watch the events unfold with the hushed reverence of a religious gathering for a sacred ‘dread’ ceremony.
- The Kashmir Files comes as an antidote to the trashy excesses of Bollywood and its supposed A-listers. Actors charge as much as 150 crores while the budget for the rest of the project is squeezed into whatever the producers can afford after paying the male superstar. It is a monstrous extravagance. The Kashmir Files has broken superstars’ stronghold on the projects funds.
- Content is king and that's true. The Kashmir Files proves it. If there is a solid story to be told and it’s told with conviction audiences will go. Marquee names, gimmicks and stunts like naming a film after the biggest superstar ever of Indian cinema, won’t work.
Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.
