It’s celebration time for EXO fans as the K-pop group’s member Kai is all set to make a return with his much-awaited solo album next month. Days after SM Entertainment confirmed the news, EXO on Friday took to Twitter and announced the date and details of the upcoming album. Titled ‘Rover’, the album will be Kai’s third mini album after ‘Kai’ and ‘Peaches’. Notably, Kai’s last album ‘Peaches’ was released back in November 2021 and it is almost a year and four months since then and he is now gearing up for his next album.

Announcing his comeback, EXO in its tweet wrote, “World-class performer’ KAI’s new mini album ‘Rover’ is out on March 13th! KAI to make a solo comeback in a year and 4 months! Pre-order starts today!”

The post notes that Rover will start its pre-sales at various online and offline music stores on 17 February 2023 and further the album will release on 13 March 2023 at 6 PM KST (Korea Standard Time). Meanwhile, a couple of teaser images were also released, however, they didn’t reveal much about what it holds in store for the fans. However, this did take the entire internet by storm as EXO fans couldn’t control their excitement.

Soon after the announcement, fans widely shared the news, making the #KAI_Rover hashtag trend on Twitter. Some also tried uncovering the underlying meaning of the album. With less than a month away from the release of Rover, fans are counting the days to know more details about the album including its concept and tracklists.

Notably, Kai is presently busy with promotions in Japan and is also holding fan meets. Known for his sensuous vocal length, Kai is loved by fans for his unique transformation and concept as exhibited in each of his albums. Besides that, he also has excellent performance skills and is known for his activeness in various fields besides music.

