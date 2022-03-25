“I Don’t Want To Focus On The 20 Professional Abusers,” Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Arvind Kejriwal comment on The Kashmir Files.

Delhi’s CM Arvind Kejriwal who in all his wisdom, has suggested that Vivek Agnihotri upload his historic hit. Delhi’s CM Arvind Kejriwal who in all his wisdom, has suggested that Vivek Agnihotri upload his historic hit. Upload it on YouTube, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today, responding to Delhi BJP legislators' demand to declare the movie "The Kashmir Files" tax-free in the national capital. "They are saying make The Kashmir Files tax-free. Well, put it on YouTube it will be free," said Mr Kejriwal amid laughter and thumping of desks by Delhi assembly members. "Why are you asking us to make it tax-free. If you are so keen, ask Vivek Agnihotri to put it on YouTube, it will all be free. Everyone will be able to see it in a day. Where is the need to make it tax free?" Mr Kejriwal questioned.

When Firstpost contacted filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, he took a deep breath and said, “Did he (Kejriwal) really say that? Am I really supposed to react to something so absurd? Would he ask Steven Spielberg to upload Schindler’s List on YouTube? Not that I am comparing my small film to Schindler’s List. Just asking.”

Tired with travelling and talking about his film to people in every corner of the world Vivek Agnihotri adds, “Two crore people have seen The Kashmir Files already. They are responding with deep pure emotions. I would rather concentrate on those two-crore people than the 20 politicians who are professional abusers. I have just returned from Bhopal where the Chief Minister has agreed to give me all provisions to open a genocide museum. This would be the ultimate monument to peace, right from the time of Adi Shankaracharya to the present day. We need to think about the way ahead and not try to stop those who are doing so.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.