The curiously titled Sisu is opening in the cinemas on April 28, and a day ahead of its release, the director and writer of the film, Jalmari Helander, speaks exclusively to Firstpost about the idea and the moniker.

On being asked about the tile of the film, he said, “I had this title in my mind for many years, this is a Finnish word. I also had the idea about the movie for many years and realized this is a movie about SISU. It represents the whole theme of the film. It’s really cool how it acts as a superpower in an action film.”

When asked about the casting of the film, the filmmaker revealed, “Jorma Tommila was the clear choice from the beginning. And the rest of the people were from Norway and I was happy to get them for this movie, some of them were from the U.K.. The biggest challenge was to find the female characters.”

On creating the era of 1944

Definitely it was challenging. We went far ahead in Finland and we had to arrange for tanks and trucks, and motorcycles to the mountains and wilderness; it was a hard job. We also had to create costumes and guns so it was massive work.

On minimal dialogues in the film

I found it really enjoyable. I’m really going to continue that in future because I don’t know, it feels so good. It automatically creates better cinema; I really like that kind of a moviemaking.

About SISU

What exactly is Sisu? What does the word mean? The opening credits of writer and director Jalmari Helander’s new films tells us it’s a word that cannot be clearly defined. It’s a Finnish word that signifies determination and courage. And the way the story unfolds, the unique title blends into the story. The year is 1944, Aatami Korpi (Jorma Tommila) is a brooding, bruised and badass protagonist in search of gold. That also happens to be the name of the first chapter. ‘He’s one mean fucker you don’t want to mess with,’ this is how he has been described. He’s a ruthless commando who lost his home and family to the Russians. He’s known as the Koschei, the immortal. He’s a loner and the only two companions he’s left with are a horse and a dog.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.