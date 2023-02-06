Shreya Ghoshal began singing by the age of 11. She was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s discovery. They collaborated for his magnum opus Devdas in 2002 and have now reunited for the ballad Sukoon. It has been two decades and the association is still as soothing and solid. While speaking to Firstpost in an exclusive conversation, the singer went back in time to recall her memories of meeting her mentor, the songs she has sung for his latest album, and the actresses that suit her for voice the best.

On the journey of Sukoon

The journey of Sukoon began during the time of the pandemic. Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir was thinking of making this album for a very long time. One of the best compositions was already ready and then he made that call to me. The sukoon that was needed to make this album of Sukoon was only found during the pandemic. We started recording for the songs in our homes away from our home setups. Tujhe Bhi Chaand was one of the first ghazals that I recorded followed by Qaraar. Qaraar took me out of my home and into a studio. The roads were empty, the studios were empty. It was only us and it was one of the most enriching experiences.

On the reactions to Sukoon

I genuinely feel people were thirsty for music like this, which makes you sit down and listen. These are not the kinds of songs people will use to make reels or videos on or out of. Suddenly, the consumption of music has become only about social media, hook steps (Laughs). This was a very essential break. The music lovers were losing belief that we can still make good music. There is a debate going on among fans about their favourite song. And these fans are very young, they belong to the absolute young generation of music lovers who we undermine by saying they don’t understand such music and melody. But how can we take a decision for them if we only fail to give them good music? They are really the smartest and the most intelligent audience I come across on my social media pages. They understand all the nuances of music and singing.

On meeting Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time

One of the biggest, life changing, turning points of my career. He’s not only one of the biggest directors but also one of the most interesting human beings I’ve ever come across. He’s one of the most passionate, creative minds we have. It was very thrilling to meet him at his first office space. Ismail Darbar ji was there, other musicians were there, they were rehearsing and discussing music. They were listening to my songs that released when I was a child since I have been singing since the age of 11. They made me sing and it’s all very vivid in my memory. I was very nervous but also very excited to be among the most genuine stalwarts. One of the greatest debuts anyone can expect.

On her evolution from Devdas to Sukoon

I can say that as an artist, I’ve definitely grown up. I came into this industry as a child. I’ve worked with the best of the people, greatest of the co-singers, from Sanjay sir to AR Rahman sir. My first duet was with Udit Narayan ji, from him to Sonu Nigam to the singers of today like Arijit Singh, so many of them. I would consider each of them as my teacher. I have little more understanding of music but a lot more to learn. And talking of Sanjay sir, he has been one of the biggest mysteries in my life. How is he able to create the greatest of cinema and music?

On the actresses her voice suits the best

Do we have that era left? The time of actresses lip-syncing songs is going away. But I feel it’s very hard to choose. When I started, I sang a lot for Aishwarya Rai, my debut was with her, and then Barso Re happened. There’s Vidya Balan, Kareena Kapoor, and now Alia Bhatt. I’ve also sung for Kriti Sanon, and everyone justifies my voice because they all are such good actresses. I feel honoured that each of these actresses have done great justice to my songs.

