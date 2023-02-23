Shikha Talsania, the actor known for Wake Up Sid, Veere Di Wedding, and Potluck, is now gearing up for season 2, and speaks to exclusively about the same.

On the evolution of the characters from season one to two

Everyone evolves everyday. All the characters of the show have evolved as well, we have to tell all of you newer stories, newer things happening in our lives. The trailer is just the tip of the iceberg, there’s so much happening. You need a tall glass of water to pace yourself through it.

On the similarities between Prerna (her character) and Shikha

I don’t think I’m that bratty, I’m quieter than that. She’s practical, cynical; there are contradictions in all of us so I don’t relate to that. I relate to the fact that sometimes things have to be taken care of, without you taking care of them. She has a crazy, quirky family. But don’t we all?

On working with Rajshree Ojha

It was very interesting since this is the second season we will be collaborating on. It was very collaborative, there was a lot of space for you to make your scene your own. It was fun because she has her own perspective on the quiet moments that people could have.

On Wake Up Sid, Veere Di Wedding, and now Potluck’s portrayal of complex relationships

For example, suppose you’re discussing with your family member that you’re going for therapy for this issue. While having that conversation, whatever questions are being asked by the person you’re telling about the therapy to, you also tell him you’ll finish really late since you’re going to a friend’s place after that. Please put the food inside the fridge so it doesn’t get spoilt, that’s life. I’ve been really fortunate to be a part of such stories. We have used comedy and humor as a tool to say what we want to say.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.