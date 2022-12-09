Sanjay Mishra’s aching performance in Vadh is now out for the nation to see. He may seem meek at first but turns out to be just as meticulous in pulling off a murder when a monster threatens to ruin his life, which also involves his wife and daughter-like neighbor.

Both him and Neena Gupta are on the verge of completing three decades in acting. One has been used mostly for comedic effects and the other was rendered out of work for over three years. Few filmmakers displayed a knack for courage and gave them roles they could chew with glee and marvel at the deliciousness- Mishra with Rajat Kapoor’s Aankhon Dekhi and Gupta with Amit Sharma’s Badhaai Ho.

In this exclusive interview with Firstpost, the actor talks about preparing for his character in Vadh, dabbling with intensity along with comedy, and how to ace any role that comes his way.

On prepping for the role

I have my own style, my own way of preparing for a character. The location in the film helped us a lot. I was being myself.

On the intense side of Sanjay Mishra

Of course, I would like the audiences to see my intense side too, apart from the comedic. There are films like Satya, Aankhon Dekhi, Kamyaab, and now Vadh, so it feels good as an actor.

On Neena Gupta not getting work for three years

If you’re not getting work in the industry, you don’t have to worry. If you’re good, talented, and have honed yourself, don’t worry.

On lead roles v/s supporting roles

I’m that kind of an actor who can make any role into a lead role. Whatever work you do, make that into a lead role. But at the same time, it feels good when people come to you with such parts, achchi baat hai. I don’t do any role thinking about lead role or supporting role, but just as an actor.

