EXCLUSIVE | Sanjay Mishra: 'I'm that kind of an actor who can make any role into a lead role'
Sanjay Mishra, in this exclusive interview with Firstpost, talks about preparing for his character in his film Vadh, dabbling with intensity along with comedy, and how to ace any role that comes his way.
Sanjay Mishra’s aching performance in Vadh is now out for the nation to see. He may seem meek at first but turns out to be just as meticulous in pulling off a murder when a monster threatens to ruin his life, which also involves his wife and daughter-like neighbor.
Both him and Neena Gupta are on the verge of completing three decades in acting. One has been used mostly for comedic effects and the other was rendered out of work for over three years. Few filmmakers displayed a knack for courage and gave them roles they could chew with glee and marvel at the deliciousness- Mishra with Rajat Kapoor’s Aankhon Dekhi and Gupta with Amit Sharma’s Badhaai Ho.
In this exclusive interview with Firstpost, the actor talks about preparing for his character in Vadh, dabbling with intensity along with comedy, and how to ace any role that comes his way.
On prepping for the role
I have my own style, my own way of preparing for a character. The location in the film helped us a lot. I was being myself.
On the intense side of Sanjay Mishra
Of course, I would like the audiences to see my intense side too, apart from the comedic. There are films like Satya, Aankhon Dekhi, Kamyaab, and now Vadh, so it feels good as an actor.
On Neena Gupta not getting work for three years
If you’re not getting work in the industry, you don’t have to worry. If you’re good, talented, and have honed yourself, don’t worry.
On lead roles v/s supporting roles
I’m that kind of an actor who can make any role into a lead role. Whatever work you do, make that into a lead role. But at the same time, it feels good when people come to you with such parts, achchi baat hai. I don’t do any role thinking about lead role or supporting role, but just as an actor.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Cirkus Trailer: Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty promise 4 times the fun, Deepika Padukone makes a sensational cameo
Just a while ago, taking to his official Instagram account, Rohit’s lead hero Ranveer dropped a group picture with his entire star cast and asked fans to stay tuned till 1:30 PM when makers will unveil the trailer of their much-awaited film Cirkus.
Anurag Basu announces Metro In Dino with Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pritam's music
Metro In Dino boasts an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
Is Manoj Bajpayee returning as Satya's Bhikhu Mhatre? Actor's latest video suggests so
Today, the Family Man actor dropped a video on his Instagram hinting towards the return of the famous Bhiku Mhatre. A video promo was released by the actor on his social media using the iconic BGM of the film.