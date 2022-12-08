Though a love story, the upcoming web series, Faadu- A Love Story, has already given hints about major twists and turns in the plot. After the recent trailer launch, Saiyami Kher who is the female lead in the series, has already been appreciated for her part. Some of the parts of the series were shot in St Xavier’s College, Mumbai. And Saiyami being an alumna of the college got nostalgic since the shoot brought back fond memories from college.

Saiyami says, “I did my college in Xaviers for 5 years and have so many fond memories associated with the college. While I was studying there and after college we used to see shoots happen. I used to feel oh someday when I get a break and start acting It will be a dream to come back here and shoot. So glad that this dream was fulfilled while

Shooting for faadu. There was a part in the series which we shot at St Xavier’s College. I have stories from every corner of the building and I remember getting so excited that I was finally shooting in Xaviers that I called all my college professors and told them. I have returned to college for various reasons but this was the first time I was going to work and it felt so emotional.”

The web-series, which is written by Saumya Joshi, also stars Pavail Gulati and will stream soon on Sony Liv. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the story is about the challenges and confusions of modern life.

