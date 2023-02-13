Designer Rocky S understands the importance of revival of weaves and preserving ancient Indian cultural practices. He believes that by promoting the concept of vocal for locals we can contribute to the preservation and promotion of India’s rich cultural legacy. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Rocky S talks about the importance of slow fashion and how machines are inferior to craftsmanship.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

How important is revival of weaves and how much do you go by it?

It is important because it enables the preservation and understanding of ancient cultural practices and skills, it is crucial for the rebirth of weaves. Additionally, it permits communities to continue to value weaving economically and culturally, and it can give weavers a sense of pride and identity. It aids in fostering intergroup communication and understanding through cultural exchange.

Your views on vocal for local concepts in fashion…

Brands frequently employ age-old methods and distinctive designs that are local to a given area or culture. By promoting these concepts, we can contribute to the preservation and promotion of India’s rich cultural legacy. They frequently place a considerable emphasis on quality and craftsmanship, resulting in distinctive products that are of a higher calibre than those that are mass-produced. With designers and artisans frequently being more approachable and accommodating to special orders and demands, brands frequently have a more personal touch. Customers can have a more distinctive and individualized purchasing experience as a result.

How has the pandemic taught us about sustainable fashion and slow fashion and how much do you personally follow it as a designer?

Buyer attitude in the fashion business has changed significantly during the last few years. The growing emphasis on sustainability and ethical fashion is one significant change. Customers are looking for brands that stress sustainability and ethical standards as they become more conscious of their clothing purchases, social and environmental effects.

What is your favourite fabrics and why?

Organic mul because it’s a sustainable natural fabric that breathes and drapes beautifully. Besides that, I love sheer tulle as it behaves like a canvas that can create anything from my inspiration.

How is a machine inferior to craftsmanship?

Machines can often produce very precise and consistent results, but they may not be able to match a skilled craftsman’s level of precision and attention to detail. They are typically designed to perform specific tasks and may not be as adaptable to changes as a craftsman. Even if machines produce high- quality goods, they may not be able to compete with the creativity and artistic expression that a craftsman can bring to their work. A craftsman is the only person who can add a personal touch or sense of uniqueness to a product.

On pragmatism vs imagination…

Both pragmatism and imagination, in my opinion, are necessary for problem-solving and progress. Pragmatism assists us in focusing on what is practical and achievable, whereas imagination allows us to consider a wide range of possibilities and devise creative solutions. The best approach to problem-solving frequently involves a balance of these two characteristics. Pragmatism assists us in grounding our ideas in reality and ensuring their viability, whereas imagination assists us in thinking outside the box and developing novel approaches.

Your favourite Hollywood and Bollywood star whose style you like and why?

From Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan has impeccable taste and a great sense of conventional yet contemporary style. He donned every outfit with suave and elegance, and his looks aged like wine. Sonam Kapoor, on the contrary, strikes me as one of the most fashion-forward among the group as she keeps up with global trends and possesses an eclectic yet incredibly authentic sense of style. I also admire the fact that she is a powerhouses of Indian culture by spotlighting some of the nation’s top talent.

In Hollywood, I consider Julia Roberts my icon. She is renowned for having a timeless, classic sense of fashion that hasn’t changed over time. She has a keen sense of style and frequently selects attire that enhances and flatters her best features. As a style icon, she is also renowned for her comfort and confidence in front of the camera.

Tell us about your latest collection…

The collection is inspired by our signature prints, which include the combination of baroque and botanical motifs incorporated in our lehengas and sarees, in keeping with the current trend and taste for Indian craftsmanship. Creating a neo-Victorian era we celebrate the grandeur of the past in the present with glamorous and edgy designs. Old-world charm comes to life with new-age wonder in dramatic silhouettes, decorative prints, ornate patterns, and intricate embroideries.

