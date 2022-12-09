EXCLUSIVE | Pavail Gulati: 'Saiyami Kher has become a part of my family now, I'm glad to have her in my life'
Faadu is a show about how fame and fortune can turn fate overnight. And in this exclusive interview with Firstpost, Pavail Gulati talks about the experience of working with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, how the show is different from what we have seen before, and much more.
Pavail Gulati is gearing up for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Faadu that streams on Sony LIV from today. It’s the story of success and greed, about love and loneliness. It’s the story of arrogance and abandonment. It’s about how fame and fortune can turn fate overnight. And in this exclusive interview with Firstpost, the actor talks about the experience of working with Tiwari, how the show is different from what we have seen before, and much more.
On the title of the show
Faadu means something that’s out of this world, something that is aukaad se badh kar.
On Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s cinema
She has a legacy of her own with some great movies to her credit. The kind of cinema she has done has touched all of us. I’ve never been pampered so much on the sets, she has been a genuine friend, therapist, and a big confidence booster in my life. Always gratitude towards her. She was the one who told me I could play this part. She’s a beautiful beautiful person for giving me this.
On working with Saiyami Kher
Saiyami has become a part of my family now. We both come from Anurag (Kashyap) sir’s school of acting, she’s a very giving person. I love watching sports with her, I love playing cricket with her, I can confide in her. I’m glad to have her in my life. Rarely it happens that two people meet on sets and instantly hit it off. Sometimes you are working in so many films, people come and go, but Taapsee (Pannu) and Saiyami are two people that stayed in my life.
On a good chemistry with your co-star
You need to have a good director for that. And thankfully, we had that. I would like to credit Ashwiny ma’am who got us together.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Chinese-Canadian star Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years imprisonment on charges including rape
“According to the facts … the nature, circumstances and harmful consequences of the crime, the court made the above judgment," the court said in an online statement.
'Vikram Gokhale has died in Pune hospital where he was undergoing treatment,' confirms family
The actor was critical for the last few days and undergoing treatment in Pune. His daughter refuted rumours of his demise recently in a statement.
Explained: How the discovery of a simple Netflix hack has changed the lives of true crime fans!
The fans have found out how putting certain codes in the search bar helps users to see all the content together that is not visible on the genre list.