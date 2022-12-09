Pavail Gulati is gearing up for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Faadu that streams on Sony LIV from today. It’s the story of success and greed, about love and loneliness. It’s the story of arrogance and abandonment. It’s about how fame and fortune can turn fate overnight. And in this exclusive interview with Firstpost, the actor talks about the experience of working with Tiwari, how the show is different from what we have seen before, and much more.

On the title of the show

Faadu means something that’s out of this world, something that is aukaad se badh kar.

On Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s cinema

She has a legacy of her own with some great movies to her credit. The kind of cinema she has done has touched all of us. I’ve never been pampered so much on the sets, she has been a genuine friend, therapist, and a big confidence booster in my life. Always gratitude towards her. She was the one who told me I could play this part. She’s a beautiful beautiful person for giving me this.

On working with Saiyami Kher

Saiyami has become a part of my family now. We both come from Anurag (Kashyap) sir’s school of acting, she’s a very giving person. I love watching sports with her, I love playing cricket with her, I can confide in her. I’m glad to have her in my life. Rarely it happens that two people meet on sets and instantly hit it off. Sometimes you are working in so many films, people come and go, but Taapsee (Pannu) and Saiyami are two people that stayed in my life.

On a good chemistry with your co-star

You need to have a good director for that. And thankfully, we had that. I would like to credit Ashwiny ma’am who got us together.

