EXCLUSIVE! Not Just Bollywood | Vidya Balan on Neeyat: ‘You cannot make everybody happy’

In a candid conversation with Vidya Balan on Neeyat and her journey in the entertainment industry. She is known for being unapologetically Vidya. Even after being criticized by all she knew that she is going to make it big in the industry.

During her journey in Bollywood, she decided to keep herself happy, to be true to herself and to do things she wanted to do.

Edited excerpts from the interview

What was your Neeyat for the film?

Vidya: (Laughs) It was a very saaf (clean) Neeyat and that’s why we gave the film all that we could and now I’m hoping the audiences like it.

Vidya Balan on her preparation for the role

My character, Mira Rao doesn’t believe in any form of validation from anyone and she’s kind of like me. She’s also very curious and inquisitive as a person and that’s why she does the job that she does, which is why I’m also an actor because I’m also very curious and inquisitive. As for the preparation, Anu and I did a lot of discussions over soup during the second lockdown just reading the script because I wanted to understand how she was seeing Mira Rao. This character was very well etched-out on paper but you always want to know from your director the character graph, the progression. I just spent a lot of time talking to her.

On taking inspiration from other detective movies

Not really because where do we have women detectives? It’s always easier when there are some real-life references but in this case, there weren’t any. That’s where the repeated conversations with Anu helped me give clarity; I don’t think I have used any references.

Vidya, what are your views on cinema changing?

Especially in an ensemble cast film. I think that’s the nature of the film, and when you have the kind of actors we have, you have to justify their presence. I do think actors have woken up to the fact that let’s not go towards the length of the part but the substance.

Having said that, everyone has an integral role in Neeyat. I think we are living in different times when you see a lot of shows and series, there are parallel tracks that are given equal importance and are as impactful.

Vidya, tell us about your journey in the entertainment industry and things changing?

When I started off, I knew nothing. I’m not jittery but I would like to request everyone who would be watching Neeyat, please don’t give out any spoilers as it’s a murder mystery. That’s the only worry in recent times because everyone is giving out reviews on social media.

Your experience of shooting in Scotland

It was beautiful and I was fully covered so I didn’t have a problem, the other actors had (smiles). It was freezing. It was very tough for the whole unit.

On being unapologetically Vidya…

I don’t have a choice. There was a time when I was being criticised for everything I did. I could have tried to make the whole world happy but I didn’t. During my journey, I decided to keep myself happy, to be true to myself, not to do things I didn’t want to. I’m very happy where I am and it’s been a long journey.