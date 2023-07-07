Vidya Balan's Neeyat movie review

Language: Hindi

Director: Anu Menon

Cast: Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra and Madhav Deval

Neeyat was more like a stage play including the dialogues, the acting and the colour palette. But there was definitely something that was very charming about the film especially the witty power play and the conversations. But why did I feel like the character of Ram Kapoor who plays the role of a rich businessman settled in UK appeared more like Vijay Mallya including his beard, his body structure, his dressing and most importantly few connections of the story. But the film definitely lacks originality. The Neeyat (intention) was fine, but the execution was wrong.

Neeyat boasts of an ensemble cast that includes Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra and Madhav Deval. With its twists and turs and mostly predictable, the film did have an old world charm, but failed to live up to the expectations. But where did it falter the most? For me the way Neeyat was trying to connect the dots.

Some places I felt that the protagonist, Vidya Balan who plays the role of a detective Meera Rao needs to reinvent herself as an actor. The mediocre performances are what let the film down. The script for me appeared to be tight. The Neeyat of the makers were good –trying to send across a message about what happens when one of the richest businessmen in the country goes bankrupt or pretends to go bankrupt and stop playing his employees for two months. A very common scenario with many dishonest companies when the owners and few top officials lead a lavish life and throw rich parties, but the real workers are left on the streets to die or pushed against the walls to end their own lives. Do these people have any kind of regret? Well, no. And that’s what Neeyat talks about. But sadly the film fails to leave any impact on the audiences.

Going back to the story of Neeyat, the film opens with the birthday preparations and celebrations of a rich businessman AK, who calls upon CBI from India to surrender and help him with extradition. His close friends and family members are invited to the grand birthday party. After the murder of AK, Vidya Balan who plays the role of a CBI officer Meera Rao starts investigating the case. There is just one impactful scene which comes right at the end with the entry of Shefali Shah. Yes, Shefali Shah! But what is she doing in this whole circus of Neeyat. You will have to wait till the very end to know that. And mind you that is the most memorable scene of the whole film.

Rating: 3 (out of 5 stars)

Neeyat hits theatres today, July 7, 2023