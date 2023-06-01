EXCLUSIVE | Nimrat Kaur on 'School of Lies': 'I wrapped up my shoot way before time, it was just so quick'
Nimrat Kaur in an exclusive interview with Firstpost spoke about her upcoming show School of Lies that streams on Disney Plus Hotstar from June 2, her prep for the character, and working with the late and legendary Irrfan Khan in The Lunchbox that completes 10 years this year
On School of Lies
You do a project because you’re excited about it. I was very excited about the story, I was very excited about Avinash (the director) helming the project and I always wanted to attach myself to his creative journey. The script is beautiful and I play a character that I have never explored before. I play a school counselor who is circumstantially challenged by what she wants to do and what she does not want to do.
On women’s roles in cinema changing
I think it’s the upside of the abundance of content. Everybody’s trying to write differently, everybody’s trying to explore different subjects differently. Long format is an opportunity all of us can explore. Otherwise, there was a long format television show or films, there was nothing in between that. Today we have the ability to tell a story in 6 to 8 hours. Great parts are being written not only for women, but everybody who makes a project interesting. Not just one person, everyone should be equally important when you all are telling a story.
On her prep for her characters
It depends from character to character, script to script. Sometimes it’s just as simple as learning your lines and landing up on the sets and figuring out what that day is going to be like. Sometimes, it’s all about physical preparation, but it’s all about what you need to do and for what reason. That’s my favorite part of the process, I love that a lot, when I’m running up for a project.
On difference between Hollywood and Bollywood
I start by not wanting to compare anything to anyone. With comparisons come expectations and disappointments. Culturally it’s different to work abroad just like how it is in a corporate sector.
On The Lunchbox and working with Irrfan Khan
Nostalgia I don’t know, but I haven’t worked with Irrfan Khan in the film. The biggest gift the lunchbox has given me is its ability to stay alive till today. I know people still watch that film, I still get a lot of love for that for film. It’s a film that’s going to stay in the archives for many many reasons and I consider myself truly blessed to be a part of that project because it could’ve been anyone.
On her takeaway from School of Lies
The aftertaste of the experience. I will always consider this project absolutely delightful. This is a space that’s very difficult to enter emotionally and exit in a healthy way. The environment was safe and lovely. My shooting days were getting lesser and lesser as days passed by. I wrapped up my shoot way before time, it was just so quick. I was wondering why I was not shooting for more days.
