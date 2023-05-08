Neha Sharma is gearing up for her new film Jogira Sara Ra Ra with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, she opened up about working with the actor, what the title signifies for her and much more.

On the essence of the title

Nawaz’s name in the film is Jogi but to be honest, during the promotions of the film, I came to know that when theater plays happen, I have never done theater in my life so I don’t know about the ritual that they have, they cheer each other up like how it happens in games when they all come together and give each other that energy. When they try to motivate each other, they sing this chant. I think it comes from there.

On what fascinated her about her character

It’s a beautiful script, the writer is fabulous. It was not just about my character but the script. When I started reading the script, I knew I had to finish it and that’s the time I realized that it was a fabulous one. Otherwise, what happens is that you read foue five pages and then you want to take a break, you want to have a cup of coffee, you want to have a cup of green tea and then go back to it.

On working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

I always wanted to work with good actors because that’s the end of the day an enriching experience. You learn something new about the craft and I always wanted to work with actors with whom I could get to learn something. Nawaz is not a gimmicky actor, there are certain things and nuances about him that are very subtle and I have really enjoyed this process of working with him.

On her favorite films of Nawaz

I always tell him to do something light so that he has an Adam Sandler kind of a fan. But Photograph is one of my favorite films of his which is relatively lighter. Bajrangi Bhaijaan of course, which is a commercial, massy entertainer. But Photograph because it was a different kind of romance and not disturbing or dark. I want to watch Raman Raghav 2.0 but I don’t have to courage to watch it; but that’s also the one film everyone highly told me about. Manto I’ve seen yet but that’s also on my list.

On social media’s role in a celebrity’s life

I don’t know much about it, but I do know that there are a lot of people that have used social media for their own benefit. I see so many influencers doing so well for themselves; they are not actors, they have not done any kind of acting. You can now see influencers becoming a part of such big shows and I feel it has definitely worked for them. Sometimes someone with 30-40 million followers gets the role as compared to someone who might be more talented but has only 15 million followers.

