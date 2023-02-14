Vadh, starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, released in cinemas on December 9, and is now streaming on Netflix. Director Jaspal Singh Sandhu spoke about the responses he has got so far and the coincidental similarities with the Shraddha Walker murder case.

On the response to the film

It’s quite overwhelming, everyone is loving the film. I have not read any bad comment about the film on Twitter so I am very happy.

On casting Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta

Right from the moment I penned down the script, I knew it was going to be both of them. I was adamant because I couldn’t see anyone else play these characters. Someone else could have played these characters but in my mind, it was only these two.

On the shooting experience

We didn’t shoot the film in a linear format. But story-wise, yes, Neena Gupta is angry with Sanjay Mishra as he has killed that man, so he wants to go to the police station. The constable refused to believe him and that was the tipping point for him. He felt he hasn’t done anything bad and he is not going to get caught, so this was the whole thought behind it.

On Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta’s reaction to the script

So it was quite amazing. Sanjay Mishra liked the script a lot. With Neena ji, a very funny incident happened. She asked me which actor I would approach if she turns the role down, and I said I didn’t think about it. She asked me to think again and I took one name, then another name, and then another. And if all of them turn this down, I won’t make the film. It was only then when she said yes to the script. She was happy that she was my first choice for this role and I didn’t go to those names I took.

On similarities of the plot with the Shraddha Walker murder case

Yes, of course it’s coincidental since I shot the film in April 2019 and then Covid-19 happened so I couldn’t release the film. So it’s purely, purely, purely coincidental.

