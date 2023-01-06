EXCLUSIVE! Janhvi Kapoor on being papped persistently: 'I feel like an animal in the zoo'
Janhvi Kapoor spoke on being constantly being hounded by the photographers.
Sometimes it is not easy being a celebrity, especially when you crave for some privacy. Janhvi Kapoor spoke on being constantly being hounded by the photographers. “I’m flattered still. It’s attention, and it makes you feel relevant. It’s a good ego boost.”
But it’s flattering to be hounded all the time. “Yeah, at times, when you’re having an off day and you want to be on your own and someone shoves a camera in your face and then because you are low and not looking your best people start hating on how you look or how you weren’t chirpy enough.”
However, Janhvi is mature enough to know the papped moment doesn’t last long. “People remember this stuff for a second; everyone moves on, so it’s best not to take any of it seriously. The bad or the good.”
Jhanvi Kapoor admits the paparazzi’s relentless attention can get annoying. “The most annoying though is when I’m in the car, eating or napping and people start following the car and banging on the window and clicking photos in their phones and say smile smile. You kind of feel like an animal in a zoo.”
View this post on Instagram
But she also confesses she likes the attention. “I guess even that (the paps clicking) is a form of flattery. I’d rather bare the brunt of this than not have people notice me or not have their attention.
Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based journalist. He has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
also read
First Take: 2022— The year India lost its voice
It is the love of the latabhakhts, that swirling sect of melody worshippers, that overwhelmed Lataji. When she finally got the Bharat Ratna, she was in London for her annual holiday.
Ariyippu director Mahesh Narayanan on the debate on the national language: 'Cinema is beyond language boundaries now'
Mahesh Narayanan is one of Malayalam cinema’s foremost contemporary filmmakers whose work in many ways, defines the movement of regional cinema into a pan-India positioning. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, he speaks of his stunning new film.
India’s first ever film about a animal lover vigilante starring Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra, Milind Soman
Lakadbaggha will release worldwide on January 13, 2023. The film got a standing ovation at a full house World Premiere at the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival last night